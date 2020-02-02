CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 47,615 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $59.12 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $61.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

