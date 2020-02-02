CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,908 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after buying an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $249,294,000 after buying an additional 137,807 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $304,015,000 after buying an additional 139,879 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,113,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $193,784,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,143,000 after buying an additional 358,730 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $236.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $259.50. The company has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.