CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $219.07 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $166.47 and a 52 week high of $225.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.13.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

