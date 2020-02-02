CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.43 and a 200-day moving average of $134.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.