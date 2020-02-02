CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,877 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $178.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $148.78 and a one year high of $184.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

