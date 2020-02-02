CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 41,655 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 41,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,000. Paypal makes up 1.8% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after buying an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after buying an additional 623,921 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $113.89 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

