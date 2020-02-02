CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,777 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $281.75 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.14. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.88.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

