CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $267.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.23. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $222.00 and a 1-year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.09.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

