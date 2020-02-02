CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.52 Million in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,890 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Financial Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $16,784,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 444,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 32,375 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 87.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 123,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,900 shares of company stock worth $310,986. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.16. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.