CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,656 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,692,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 668,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 582,977 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.21.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $52.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

