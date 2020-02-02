CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.78 Million in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,413 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,512 shares of company stock worth $6,387,999. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $234.78 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $192.17 and a 52 week high of $260.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.48.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

