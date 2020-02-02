CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.05 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $295.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $245.68 and a 52-week high of $305.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.33 and a 200 day moving average of $281.21.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

