CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.54 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

