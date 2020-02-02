CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.69 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,720,000 after purchasing an additional 102,603 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,434.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,402.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,275.81. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21. The firm has a market cap of $989.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

