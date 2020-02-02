CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.90 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000. Starbucks makes up about 1.4% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average is $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

