CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $6.67 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,000. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.5% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $82.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

