CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,157 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.5% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $5,090,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $2,866,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

