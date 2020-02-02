CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.