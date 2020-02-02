CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,285 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 51,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

