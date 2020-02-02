CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 163.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $168,635,000 after acquiring an additional 486,944 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 123.7% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 680,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $146,108,000 after acquiring an additional 376,247 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $213.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.03 and a 200 day moving average of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

