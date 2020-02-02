CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Nike makes up about 1.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $96.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

