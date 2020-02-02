CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000. Mondelez International comprises 1.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 143,694 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.7% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 906.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

