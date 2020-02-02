CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,961 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000. Proofpoint comprises about 1.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 9.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 29.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth about $2,267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $122.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.86. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,287,407.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

