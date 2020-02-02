CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

