CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 213,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,163,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 268,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,691,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 26,180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average is $130.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $118.34 and a twelve month high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

