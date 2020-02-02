CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $315.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.02. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $2,099,466.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,924,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,156,485,976.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

