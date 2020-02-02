CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.13 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.53%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

