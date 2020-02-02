CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 114,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $69.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.93. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.97 and a 12-month high of $74.23.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.