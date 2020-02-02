CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 64,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

