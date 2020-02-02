CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 107.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $19,631,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $406.10 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $340.00 and a one year high of $454.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $436.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.19.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

