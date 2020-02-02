CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $179.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $141.18 and a 1 year high of $185.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

