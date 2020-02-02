CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.96.

NYSE:SHW opened at $556.99 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $397.00 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.