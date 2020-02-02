CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

