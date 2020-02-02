CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $81.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.91. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

