CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000. Targa Resources accounts for about 1.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.16.

Shares of TRGP opened at $36.50 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

