Chainlink Market Capitalization Achieves $987.62 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $987.62 million and approximately $138.95 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00030063 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Huobi, Mercatox and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.71 or 0.02990686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00197556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00020753 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Coinbase, Binance, Radar Relay, Mercatox, OKEx, IDEX, Gate.io and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.