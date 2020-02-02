Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 8,619 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 26,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.04.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

