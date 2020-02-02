Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $615.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.32.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $24.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $517.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.29 and a 200-day moving average of $445.11. The stock has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $319.30 and a twelve month high of $521.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Charter Communications by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,176,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

