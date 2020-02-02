Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,862 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.21.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $47.00 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

