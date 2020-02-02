Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 953 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $871,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,870.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total transaction of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $354.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 6.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.28 and a 200 day moving average of $365.22. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.16 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

