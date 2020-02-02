Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,037 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 143,870 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 114,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 51,049 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 268,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 44,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,253 shares of company stock valued at $187,926 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

