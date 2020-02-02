Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,383 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,407,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,145,000 after buying an additional 304,187 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,480,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,816,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $67.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $38.13 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Richard Roedel acquired 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,738 shares in the company, valued at $738,647.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon L. Luther acquired 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

