Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,490 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in InterXion were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in InterXion during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in InterXion during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in InterXion during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in InterXion during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in InterXion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InterXion stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. InterXion Holding NV has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.58, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.08.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. InterXion had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $177.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INXN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterXion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

InterXion Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

