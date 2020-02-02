Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $4,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,786,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sipes sold 14,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $2,479,533.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $205.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -501.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.41 and a 200 day moving average of $156.47. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $206.62.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

