Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,947 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $158.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.