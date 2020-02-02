Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,410 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $2,998,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 957,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after buying an additional 106,782 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 124.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 27,540 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $515,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,666.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

