Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Teleflex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Teleflex by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 39,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,664.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $2,929,082.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,786,247.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,001. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.60.

NYSE TFX opened at $371.51 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $268.05 and a fifty-two week high of $389.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.21 and a 200-day moving average of $353.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

