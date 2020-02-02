Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,759 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $7,851,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,005,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $1,787,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,232. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

ACAD stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.