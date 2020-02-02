Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,774 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 609.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $45.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 21.90.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.14). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.29% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $202,981.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $142,339.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $807,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

