Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,252 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Natera worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hershey Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Natera by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 15,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Natera by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Natera by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 545,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 163,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Natera by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $1,257,654.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,259,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,519,463.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $3,769,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 280,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,563,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,396 shares of company stock worth $11,193,860. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. Natera Inc has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

